More advances on important changes to current accounts and investments in surprise tax reform

What are the anticipations on important changes to current accounts and investments in surprise tax reform? The path of the tax reform continues, which is about to be approved definitively with a series of innovations that will certainly have an important impact on citizens, from the important revision of the Irpef tax rates on income, to modifications for the payments of other taxes, to innovations for foreclosures but also for current accounts and investments.

What are the advances on changes to current accounts and investments in the new tax reform The other possible measures in the new tax reform

What are the advances on changes to current accounts and investments in the new tax reform

To counter the still rampant phenomenon of tax evasion and speed up debt collection times, the government is preparing to change the controls on current accounts and other investment products with the definition of the new tax reform.

The intention is to enhance and speed up checks on the current accounts of individual taxpayers who may be subject to foreclosures pTo understand if the account is actually positive and thus be able to withdraw the money to settle any debts that may be present.

Deputy Economy Minister Leo clarified that it is not the application of a forced levy on citizens’ current accounts how much of a new system of control of the accounts themselves which should facilitate citizens to settle any debts and favor the collection of revenue for the State.

The new rule included in the tax reform provides, in fact, that the government can enhance the compulsory collection of the collection agent through rationalization and automation of the procedure for the attachment of financial relationships, even with attachments to third parties, but it would not be a forced levy when an acceleration of a procedure already provided for by the Civil Code.

Furthermore, in the new 2023 tax reform, the Meloni government could foresee important ones changes in taxes on long-term investments. The intention would be to lower taxes on long-term investments, such as deposit accounts, 5-10 year BTPs, or investment funds of at least 5 years, etc., while there would be no change, in terms of taxes, on current accounts that will not be affected.

The other possible measures in the new tax reform

Beyond the new checks on current accounts that the government intends to implement in the new tax reform to ensure that any foreclosure on current accounts and other savings instruments can be successful, the new tax reform includes many other measures, come:

modification of the personal income tax rates based on the different income brackets; changes for productivity bonuses, for which a reduction in IRES is envisaged for companies where employee profit sharing is recorded; overcoming of the Irap; the detaxation of overtime and thirteenth bonuses for the lowest incomes; possibility of repaying the November tax advance; reduction of withholding tax for self-employed workers; confirmation of the concessions available for young people under 30 to support their entry into the world of work; new incentives for businesses in the form of super-depreciation for new hires; cancellation of the super road tax; innovations for smart working, with the revision of the discipline of tax residence of natural persons it will certainly affect the way of working in an agile version; introduction of the global minimum tax, a tax on multinationals; prohibition of distance selling of e-cigs and nicotine pouches with the possibility of purchasing the product online, even from EU countries, but only with delivery to a tobacconist or an e-cig shop to be indicated directly at the time of online purchase ; two-year arrangement with creditors, which provides for the calculation of the tax base on which to pay taxes for two years, so that each subject will be able to know how much tax he will have to pay in the next two years even if he has higher-than-expected earnings; new possibility of settlement and removal of tax bills for debts of up to 30 thousand euros.