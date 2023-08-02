Android comes aboard the new generation of Minis

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Mini Cooper will be unveiled on 1 September, just a few days before the inauguration of the Munich Mobility Show. In the meantime, we went to the Bavarian capital to discover the new interiors of the Mini-branded compact, expected in a thermal and fully electric version.

On board, attention is captured by the large round touchscreen display in the center of the dashboard with Oled technology and a diameter of no less than 24 centimeters, from which to manage the new operating system called Mini 9. Positioned so as to be easily usable even by the passenger, the large monitor it is the only source of information in the cockpit. In fact, the instrumentation in front of the driver disappears, while we find the head-up display with a retractable screen and not projected onto the windshield due to the shape of the latter. The will of the designers was to bring the mind back to the historic 1959 model, as confirmed by the five-button push-button panel under the central “disk”. The steering wheel is also inspired by the past, with two lateral spokes and a belt that replaces the lower one. Touched by hand, the steering wheel convinces in shape and texture, even if perhaps we would have preferred a few fewer keys.

Based on open source Android software for the first time, it debuts the voice-activated digital assistant “Hey MINI” and can be used with the “Mini” or “Spike” views (optional). As on BMW models, it will be able to activate various car functions directly via a voice request.

The new cloud-based navigation system provides particularly fast and accurate route calculation. The augmented reality option brings the images directly to the central screen. As per tradition, customization will be high, starting with the various Core, Green and Go-Kart modes capable of changing not only the performance of the car but also the graphics and lights on board. Among the novelties come the projections on the dashboard, thus changing the dashboard according to the selected setting. Scrolling through the various menus, the Timeless setting stands out, with the screen transforming into a 1960s speedometer and matching the sound in the electric version. In fact, the new Mini sound intended for the electric version will be able to increase perception on board, thanks to the joint use of analogue instruments, digital technology and artificial intelligence that generate specific notes.

The long list of novelties also sees the arrival of the opening via compatible Smartphones, Apple, Google and Samsung. The optionally available Mini Digital Key Plus offers the driver flexible access to the vehicle, without having to take the smartphone out of the pocket. The key can be transmitted digitally to other people using the sharing function.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

