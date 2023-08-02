News Udinese – Five players for two places / Here are the starters on the flanks

With the arrival of Joao Ferreira, the Juventus team will have five players who will fight for a starting shirt on the flanks. The last

Udinese is preparing for next season championship. To date, the team is almost complete in all roles and in some areas of the field the first big ballots are starting to take place. One above all is undoubtedly the one concerning the fifths. Yesterday afternoon yet another new graft was announced. We are talking about João Ferreira, right-back born in 2001 who comes directly from Watford of the Pozzo family. Dry loan deal for a season, this means that it is unlikely that the full-back can play an absolute protagonist role. Let’s not waste any more time and accordingly let’s see who could be the holder on each side throughout the season.

Let’s start right from the right, where the last graft arrived yesterday afternoon. Barring sensational twists and turns, the very titular almost immovable will be Festy Ebosele. The Irish footballer showed off at the end of last season and is now aiming to take a place in the starting lineup. Kingsley Ehizibue at the moment he still seems to be KO and we don’t actually know when he will be able to have his say again on the playing field. Precisely for this reason the Portuguese fullback Joao Ferreira was signed. To date Ebosele was practically alone on the wing and even a small ailment or disqualification could have become a huge problem.

Left the ballot between Hassane Kamara and Jordan Zemura looks to be set to last for a full season. Even in a friendly match, the players demonstrated their great defensive and offensive skills, but both seem to be just two photocopies. For this reason, with the passage of time, an alternation is expected based on the opponent that you will be able to find in front of you. It will be up to Mr. Sottil to make the best decision.

