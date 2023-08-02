“Disappointed” by Dembélé, Xavi (Barça) confirms his departure to PSG

Ousmane Dembélé is preparing to leave Barça to join Paris-Saint-Germain, which pains his coach. Xavi Hernandez has not stopped praising the 26-year-old French winger since he took charge of Barça in November 2021. Three days ago, the 2010 world champion repeated how “capital” Dembélé was for him. On the sidelines of Barça’s victory against AC Milan (1-0) on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Blaugrana coach spoke about the future departure of his player for PSG.

“Dembele told us he wanted to leave. He has a proposal from PSG and we can’t do anything about it, Xavi told Spanish broadcaster TV3. We can’t compete with the offer they make to him from France. “ Ousmane Dembélé remained on the bench against the Rossoneri and did not participate in what could have been his last match in the colors of Barça when the Frenchman already seems to be turned towards the French capital. Xavi concluded by saying he was “disappointed in him”.

