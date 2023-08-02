Chocó, the Pacific-colored jungle

Chocó will be the host this week of the audiovisual production of the National Federation of Departments ‘Thirty-two, regionally ours’ second season, showing Colombians, what to do?, what to try? and what to know? of this department of the Pacific region.

The comedian and presenter Iván Marín will visit the department, revealing the best of its people, the culture that characterizes them, the hotel offer, the plans to carry out, and the varied gastronomy. Chocó will conquer viewers with its natural beauty, its history and experiences that identify this territory.

During its broadcast, you will be able to enjoy multiple options:

To do?

• Chocó is one of the sectors with the highest average rainfall in the world, so it has spas, waterfalls, streams and beautiful rivers. On this occasion we met one of the most attractive, the “Sal de Frutas Spa”.

• The roads of the Chocó bring us to Tadó, where we are going to see and visit an emblematic waterfall of the region.

What to Know?

• If we talk about art, Chocó introduces us to the talented Bayron Asprilla, who will show us his proposal through wood.

• We know that in this municipality culture is not little, on the contrary, we can find it in all expressions, that’s why we will know El Abozao: a typical dance of the region.

What to try?

• Our visit to Chocó arrives at the favorite moment of many, the region’s gastronomy. We start our route with a delicious Arroz con Longaniza accompanied with brown cheese and aromatic herbs, we also tried a wood-smoked chicken sancocho and finally the miningueo, a proposal that goes beyond just eating.

That and more in the chapter dedicated to the department of Chocó, which can be seen this Thursday, August 3, will be broadcast at 2:30 pm on Canal Trece, Canal Tro, TeleCafé and TeleIslas, at 3:00 pm on TeleCaribe, 3 :30 pm on TeleAntioquia, 5:30 pm on Canal Capital and at 6:00 pm on the TelePacífico signal.

The chapter will also be available in streaming on the FND YouTube Channel. FNDCol – YouTube

