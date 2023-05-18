Home » Don’t miss dani’s live at Marvin Gateway with Mondo Sonoro
Don’t miss dani’s live at Marvin Gateway with Mondo Sonoro

Today the second day of performances, talks and debates takes place, but one of the highlights are, obviously, the live performances of the most diverse groups from the 9:30 p.m. in Spanish time. The performances will take place live and the duration, therefore, will be variable and can range from one song to thirty minutes of concert.

Today we will be able to see artists like Rodrigo y Gabriela, Dante Spinetta, Ásgeir, Goose, Vicente Jauregui, Como Asesinar a Felipes, Stilo, Here Comes The Kraken, Apache O’Raspi, Lobo Gris, Dasste, Enjambre, There is a dinosaur, Daniel Srz, Riva Taylor, Malamala and many more. Among them, of course, we highlight the performance of Spanish artists such as Black Dark Horse y daniwhose concert will be broadcast from our offices in Madrid.

The event will be broadcast live and for free on Twitch through the channel AmazonMusicLive. Use the hashtag #MarvinGateway to keep an eye on all the details that the organization is uploading to social networks and For more information you can access its official page.

