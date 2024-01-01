Home » Exclusive Custom CLARKS Wallabees Designed for JAY-Z and Friends by Sneaker Artist Stan Birch
Exclusive Custom CLARKS Wallabees Designed for JAY-Z and Friends by Sneaker Artist Stan Birch

Sneaker Artist Stan Birch Creates Custom CLARKS Wallabees for JAY-Z and Friends

Renowned sneaker artist and designer Stan Birch has been enlisted to create custom CLARKS Wallabees for JAY-Z and his inner circle. The inspiration behind the design stemmed from the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the strong bonds shared between JAY-Z and his confidants: Emory Jones, Tyran (Ty-Ty) Smith, Jay Brown, Lenny Santiago, and Juan Perez.

The custom Clarks Wallabees symbolize unity and solidarity, reflecting the deep-rooted friendships among the group. “These are all friends I’ve known for a long time,” Birch expressed. “I needed to create colorways that represented a true OG vibe, so everyone had to have the same shoe, but with personalized details.”

The shoes feature a blend of gray and black suede, accented with retro furry details on the forefoot. Notably, the right heel boasts a hand-painted Paper Planes logo, while the left heel showcases the names of the group members along with Birch’s logo in 22-karat gold foil. Additionally, Birch has created 30 triangular hangtags, each tailored to the specific preferences of the recipients, and rectangular laser-cut keychains imprinted with the individual’s lyrics, accompanied by black and white photos.

These exclusive custom-made Clarks Wallabees are anticipated to be a standout collector’s item. At present, it remains uncertain whether the shoes will be available to the public. Enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration.

