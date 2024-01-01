Exclusive Custom CLARKS Wallabees Designed for JAY-Z and Friends by Sneaker Artist Stan Birch

Sneaker Artist Stan Birch Creates Custom CLARKS Wallabees for JAY-Z and Friends

Renowned sneaker artist and designer Stan Birch has been enlisted to create custom CLARKS Wallabees for JAY-Z and his inner circle. The inspiration behind the design stemmed from the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the strong bonds shared between JAY-Z and his confidants: Emory Jones, Tyran (Ty-Ty) Smith, Jay Brown, Lenny Santiago, and Juan Perez.

The custom Clarks Wallabees symbolize unity and solidarity, reflecting the deep-rooted friendships among the group. “These are all friends I’ve known for a long time,” Birch expressed. “I needed to create colorways that represented a true OG vibe, so everyone had to have the same shoe, but with personalized details.”

The shoes feature a blend of gray and black suede, accented with retro furry details on the forefoot. Notably, the right heel boasts a hand-painted Paper Planes logo, while the left heel showcases the names of the group members along with Birch’s logo in 22-karat gold foil. Additionally, Birch has created 30 triangular hangtags, each tailored to the specific preferences of the recipients, and rectangular laser-cut keychains imprinted with the individual’s lyrics, accompanied by black and white photos.

These exclusive custom-made Clarks Wallabees are anticipated to be a standout collector’s item. At present, it remains uncertain whether the shoes will be available to the public. Enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on this exciting collaboration.

Share this: Facebook

X

