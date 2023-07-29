Expectation of a ‘Barbie Universe’ Rises with Success of Live-Action Film

“Barbie Universe Expansion Expected Following Success of Live-Action Film”

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling recently shared the silver screen in the highly anticipated live-action movie “Barbie”. While no sequel is currently in the works, it seems that a “Barbie Universe” may be on the horizon.

During Mattel Films’ quarterly earnings call, CEO Ynon Kreiz hinted at potential future developments. Kreiz mentioned, “We haven’t announced anything yet, and it might be a little early to talk about a sequel, but obviously, with the success of the film, there will be more opportunities.” He emphasized that the entertainment industry actively seeks remarkable prospects, expressing the company’s intention to further develop the Barbie intellectual property (IP). Kreiz asserted that this expansion would encompass various media formats, such as television dramas and more.

Although Mattel executives remained tight-lipped about specific financial impacts resulting from “Barbie’s” triumphant performance, it is widely anticipated that Barbie toy sales will soar in the latter half of the year, outperforming last year’s figures. Given this positive trajectory, the realization of a comprehensive Barbie universe seems inevitable, adding excitement for fans old and new.

Consumers and enthusiasts alike can expect a broader and more immersive world surrounding the iconic Barbie brand. The expansion of the Barbie Universe may bring forth a multitude of possibilities, delving into different forms of content beyond the silver screen. While fans wait with bated breath for further updates, the continued success of “Barbie” has undeniably opened doors for future creative endeavors by the toy giant.