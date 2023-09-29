Exploring the Golden Legend: The DIOR True Perfume Exhibition Unveils the Essence of Fragrance

DIOR Unveils Exquisite Fragrance Exhibition at Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts

Paris, France – Luxury fashion house DIOR has recently opened a stunning perfume exhibition at the prestigious Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris. The exhibition titled “DIOR True Me Perfume Exhibition” showcases the brand’s iconic fragrances and tells a captivating story about the essence of true self-expression.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the history and artistry of DIOR’s fragrance creations, starting with the brand’s founder, Mr. Christian Dior. The exhibition reveals Mr. Dior’s profound love for flowers, which served as a constant inspiration for his designs. Visitors are given a glimpse into Mr. Dior’s secret garden, from his childhood villa in Granville to the Château de l’Innocent in Grasse, where flowers played a significant role in his life.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is the DIOR True Eau de Parfum series, a celebration of flowers in all their glory. The fragrance, created by master perfumers Calice Becker, François Demachy, and Francis Kurkdjian, features notes of jasmine and Damask rose. The exhibition hall is adorned with flowers from around the world, creating a vibrant and immersive sensory experience.

The exhibition also explores the craftsmanship and design of the DIOR True Me fragrance bottle. Inspired by the ancient amphora, the bottle’s shape pays homage to the brand’s first perfume, Miss Dior. Dior craftsmen showcased their skills, demonstrating the intricate process of creating the bottle’s graceful curves and hand-sealed golden lines. Renowned artists such as Victoire de Castellane, India Mahdavi, and Jean-Michel Othoniel have reinterpreted the bottle, turning it into a work of art.

The DIOR True Me Perfume Exhibition is a true feast for the senses, with stunning visual displays and interactive installations. Notable highlights include artist Refik Anadol’s digital art installation, which presents a dreamy and ethereal representation of the fragrance, and Katerina Jebb’s X-ray interpretation of the feminine form.

Fashion enthusiasts and perfume lovers alike should not miss this extraordinary exhibition, which runs from September 27 to October 8, 2023. The exhibition invites visitors to delve into the world of DIOR’s elegant fragrances and experience the true essence of creativity.

For inquiries and reservations, please visit Dior.com.

