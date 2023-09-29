The International Federation of Superiors of Religious Women Responds to Pope’s Invitation and Engages in the Synod of Bishops: Becoming Prophetic Voices for the Church

The International Federation of Superiors of Religious Women eagerly accepted Pope Francis’ invitation to participate in the Synod of Bishops and will contribute their perspectives to the discussions. Sister Barron, the president of the Federation, expressed how their consecrated life represents the unity of the Church and their joy in working together.

The Confederation of Superiors of Religious Women, also known as the International Union of Women Religious Superiors (UISG), believes that their lived experiences and collective discernment can help the Church in its ongoing conversion. Sister Mary Barron, the president of the UISG, stated that they were thrilled to be invited by the Pope and readily agreed to participate in the Synod of Bishops. They see it as a church-wide process of walking together towards a deeper communion with one another and with God.

The International Federation of Superiors General of Daughters announced that five sisters will attend the first session of the World Bishops Conference from 2021 to 2024. They will actively participate in the discussions on the topic of “Churches Together: Communion, Participation, and Mission.” This group represents the Federation and its 2,000 religious orders, which consist of over 600,000 nuns worldwide.

The International Federation of Women Superiors General had previously attended the Synod of Bishops as observers, starting with the 2014 meeting on the theme of the family. However, this year marks the first time they are participating as full members. They will contribute to the dialogue inspired by the Holy Spirit, provide advice on official documents, and actively participate in the voting process.

Sister Barron stressed that their consecrated life already serves as a visible expression of the Church’s fellowship. She believes that they have much to learn from other members of the Church and hopes that their engagement in the Synod will further develop and strengthen their camaraderie. Sister Barron concluded by stating that this Synod will be an adventure that requires both confidence and humility, as they take on shared responsibility.

The International Federation of Women Religious Superiors hopes that they can be “prophetic voices” and witnesses to the events occurring in the world today. They believe that nuns can effectively present important aspects of the Church’s life that impact the lives of many people.

