Stefan Marković retired, Aleksandar Đorđević announced Sport

Stefan Marković officially ended his playing career, and Sale Đorđević sent him an emotional message on the occasion.

Stefan Marković (35) decided to put an end to his playing career. He played the last match in the final series of the ABA League in the Crvena Zvezda jersey and then “hung up his sneakers”. Many current and former players and coaches advertised and wrote to him on social networks. One of them is i Aleksandar Djordjevic.

The former coach of Serbia, and now the head of the Chinese national team, had an emotional message for him. “A picture of Pefi’s foot on the day of the match with Uniks. He tells me ‘Coach, there’s nothing to say, I’m playing’. That’s him, always and everything for the team. Thanks for everything Pef. You hung a couple of the same medals and titles on our chests, but above all friendship in our hearts. Huge respect for a great player and man. You will be missed,” wrote Đorđević on Twitter with the aforementioned photo.

In the national team, Sale and Stefan together won silver at the World Championship (in 2014) and bronze at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro two years later, while the picture he published was taken during the period when they were working together in Virtus from Bologna.

Take a look at some of the most interesting photos from his long career that lasted 18 years:

Mundobasket in Spain, “boom” generation and world silver.

Lille 2015 and regret for the weak performance of the “eagles” in the semi-final against Lithuania. There was NOT enough time for recovery and bronze.

