Exploring the Infinite Loop: Goldwin 0 Collaborative Study 5.2 and the 2023 Autumn/Winter Series

Goldwin 0 Unveils New Collar Design for 2023 Autumn/Winter Series

Goldwin 0 has just announced the release of their 2023 autumn and winter series, featuring a new collar design that symbolizes the infinite nature of the brand. The exploration of Inquiry #5.2 is the second chapter in Goldwin 0 Collaborative Study 5.1-5.4, a network of interconnected events and activities designed to build a collaborative effort with diverse creators.

The #5.2 series brings together a multitude of creators, including fashion design director Nur Abbas, advertising visual director RM, photographer Miraj Patel, musician H. Takahashi, poet Lila Matsumoto, pianist The Vernon Spring, and artist Karl Nawrot. Each collaborator brings a unique perspective to the collection, resulting in a diverse and innovative range of designs.

One standout feature of the collection is the use of newly developed three-dimensional down partition structure in the 3D down jacket and down vest. The pleated design enhances the three-dimensional effect of the down-filled squares, while the fabrics boast high durability and abrasion resistance. Additionally, the knitwear is crafted from high-quality merino wool, providing comfort and functionality.

The 2023 autumn and winter series is set to launch in China on November 17th, with a simultaneous release on the Goldwin official mini program on November 20th. With its innovative designs and collaborative approach, the collection is sure to make a mark in the fashion world.

