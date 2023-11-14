Home » Exploring the Infinite Loop: Goldwin 0 Collaborative Study 5.2 and the 2023 Autumn/Winter Series
Entertainment

Exploring the Infinite Loop: Goldwin 0 Collaborative Study 5.2 and the 2023 Autumn/Winter Series

by admin
Exploring the Infinite Loop: Goldwin 0 Collaborative Study 5.2 and the 2023 Autumn/Winter Series

Goldwin 0 Unveils New Collar Design for 2023 Autumn/Winter Series

Goldwin 0 has just announced the release of their 2023 autumn and winter series, featuring a new collar design that symbolizes the infinite nature of the brand. The exploration of Inquiry #5.2 is the second chapter in Goldwin 0 Collaborative Study 5.1-5.4, a network of interconnected events and activities designed to build a collaborative effort with diverse creators.

The #5.2 series brings together a multitude of creators, including fashion design director Nur Abbas, advertising visual director RM, photographer Miraj Patel, musician H. Takahashi, poet Lila Matsumoto, pianist The Vernon Spring, and artist Karl Nawrot. Each collaborator brings a unique perspective to the collection, resulting in a diverse and innovative range of designs.

One standout feature of the collection is the use of newly developed three-dimensional down partition structure in the 3D down jacket and down vest. The pleated design enhances the three-dimensional effect of the down-filled squares, while the fabrics boast high durability and abrasion resistance. Additionally, the knitwear is crafted from high-quality merino wool, providing comfort and functionality.

The 2023 autumn and winter series is set to launch in China on November 17th, with a simultaneous release on the Goldwin official mini program on November 20th. With its innovative designs and collaborative approach, the collection is sure to make a mark in the fashion world.

See also  High-quality products dominate the list: why Beijing-produced films bravely climbed to the peak of art_Guangming.com

You may also like

spotlight | holly humberstone – wienkonzert.com

Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya...

HIGH ON FIRE – First single from the...

spotlight | cmat – wienkonzert.com

Christopher Nolan Soars to Victory at BAFTA Awards...

TVINNA – Two – Wings Of Ember

Made in Italy beauty is increasingly appreciated abroad

Monkey3 – Welcome To The Machine

Is the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal...

weekly preview Q8 – wienkonzert.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy