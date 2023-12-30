Reappearing Together: Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted Partying in Miami Nightclub

Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted Together at Miami Nightclub

Yailin La Más Viral and Tekashi 6ix9ine were seen together and having a lot of fun in a well-known nightclub in Miami on the night of December 29, a few days after the Dominican spent a few hours in prison because she allegedly attacked the rapper.

The singer appeared at the Vendome to promote the release of her new single ‘Bad Bxtch’. In the videos that circulate on networks it can be seen that she was accompanied by 6ix9ine.

Byby, owner of the well-known nightclub, shared images on his Instagram stories in which they can be seen enjoying the night.

Yailin and Tekashi reappeared together at a Miami nightclub, following alleged accusations of domestic violence.

Tekashi dedicates a loving message to him

The Instagram account De Último Minuto published a video in which it can be seen that the two are aboard a vehicle and the rapper tells the camera that being with the Dominican is a dream, even that he would give his life for her.

“I swear to you that I give my life for this girl. It doesn’t matter what she says, but I love her with all my life,” he hears Tekashi say.

“She is the most beautiful girl I have ever seen in my entire life. I swear to you on my mother’s behalf that she is a girl that I have desired in my entire life, I swear to you that it is a dream for me to be with her,” he concluded while He caressed Yailin’s face, who just looked at the camera without saying a word.

Apparently the video was recorded the same night they went to the Vendome, since it can be seen that the Dominican is wearing the same red wig that she wore at the nightclub.

The Yailin and Tekashi controversy

The Dominican singer was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 14 for allegedly assaulting Tekashi 6ix9ine, who called 911 for help.

The communicator Alofoke reported that the 21-year-old performer had decided to leave with a security detail for the rapper after leaving prison, which sparked speculation that they had resumed their relationship despite the controversy.

On December 24, Yailin posted a message on Instagram in which she assured that she would leave the past behind.

“Sometimes in life we ​​go through processes that make us more mature. Let’s forget the past, I promise with God that from now on I will give my best for you! I will let you down! Merry Christmas team Chivirika! I love you “.

The publication was also to promote the release of his single ‘Bad Bxtch’, a video in which Tekashi makes a cameo, which further raised suspicions of an alleged reconciliation.

However, it was this December 30 when it was proven that the singers continue to coexist when the videos where they are in the nightclub were made known, as well as the words of love that the rapper dedicated to the Dominican.

Share this: Facebook

X

