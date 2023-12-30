How to calibrate the television to have the best possible quality

Do you want to enjoy the highest possible quality on your television? Then you are interested in learning how to calibrate it. High quality television installed in a living room.

When we buy a new television, sometimes we just plug it in and connect it to the Internet. But the reality is that there are many other options we can do to enjoy the content more, such as configuring the settings for your SmartTV with Netflix. But there is something that few people do and that is calibrate the television. However, the final result when it comes to making the most of the quality that the device can offer you is significant.

Regardless of whether it is a SmartTV or whether you later have to calibrate the FireTV image to access more content, This is a step that you should not miss.

What is calibrating a television

What we mean by calibrating a television is adjust certain parameters to get the most out of the quality that the television offers us. That is, stopping at details such as adjusting the colors, contrast or brightness of the screen so that when we start watching content we take advantage of everything our television can give us. And the fact is that not always when we buy a 4K television do we take full advantage of that quality, and to do so we have to stop at some settings.

My TV is not calibrated at the factory?

The reality is that yes. When we buy a television it is already calibrated. What happens is that the settings that come on our television when we take it out of the factory are actually a standard. It is possible that your personal tastes are different, or even that, for example, the room in which you are going to place it requires different settings because it gives it more or less light than is usually normal. Therefore, although in principle it should not be necessary to calibrate the television to see it well, if we want to enjoy it to the fullest it is important that we do so.

Find a calibration standard

One of the first steps you should take to calibrate your television is to find a calibration standard. This is a visual pattern of colors and lines that combine to obtain the correct adjustment of the different parameters of your television. In this way, the range of colors will be displayed with the appropriate intensity, no more and no less. A very interesting option can be to reproduce the patterns from YouTube, something you can do with this video. Once you have this color pattern on your screen you can start making all the adjustments so that the result is perfect.

Get ready to start calibrating

Once you have your pattern prepared, it’s time to get ready to start calibrating your TV. To do this, we recommend that you set all the settings exactly as you took them out of the box. If it is a television that you have just installed, you will not have to do anything else, but if it is one that you had already used, we recommend that you put it back as it was. Furthermore, we recommend that during the calibration process you position yourself in the place where you usually watch the TV since if you stand too close to the screen the result could be different.

Adjust screen scaling

Current televisions have a system that readjusts the image size to adapt it to your screen. But sometimes that scaling is not done completely correctly and we end up missing part of what we want to see. To avoid this, you must go to the Sharpness and Overscan pattern, and adjust the scaling control on your TV until it fits the mark Overscan 0 and the white line appears around it. This way we will prevent the image from being cropped too much.

Adjust brightness and contrast

To adjust the brightness you will have to play the Black Clipping pattern. Adjust the brightness of your TV until you are able to find a difference between bars 16 and 17 of the pattern, which will indicate that the brightness is adequate. To adjust the contrast, we will have to go to the White Clipping pattern. The moment we can see a difference between bars 234 and 245. In general, if we can see all the bars, both white and black It will indicate that the calibration has been carried out correctly.

Get sharper images

Now that we have televisions with Full HD quality and even 4K, sharpness is more important than ever. To calibrate it, you will have to go to the pattern Sharpness and Overscan the same one we had previously used to calibrate the scaling.

In your TV menu, you will have to move the sharpness until all the bars that appear in the pattern are visible with total sharpness and without forming strange optical effects. In this way, deformations will not appear when we are watching movies or series.

More natural colors

Color adjustments are another point that we must take into account. To do this, you will have to play the pattern Color Clipping. Now you will have to modify the color settings of your television until you can see the bars that appear in said pattern completely correctly. If in any of the colors you stop seeing the difference between the bars at both ends, it is a sign that you should modify the saturation settings.

One color too dull or too saturated It is one of the points that is most noticeable when playing content, so this is a very important aspect.

Everything went well?

The way to know if your TV calibration has worked properly is to simply play some content and see if you notice anything strange. A very suitable option for testing is to use the series The Simpson since the coloring of said series is very helpful in realizing small errors that we may have had.

In the event that you see that something does not fit you, you will only have to make changes to the calibration again until the result is what you expected.

