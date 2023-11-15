Sony’s A9 III: The Terrifying 120fps RAW File Continuous Shooting Capability

Sony Unveils A9 III with Terrifying 120fps RAW File Continuous Shooting

Sony has just released its fastest A9 III camera, boasting an impressive 120fps RAW file continuous shooting capability. This groundbreaking feature has left photographers in awe, as the camera can re-AF/AE every shot, ensuring unparalleled performance.

In addition to the A9 III, Sony has also announced a group of lenses that fully support the camera’s 120fps high-speed continuous shooting. This is great news for photographers looking to make the most out of this cutting-edge technology.

According to Sony’s published table, most of its E-mount lenses are fully compatible with the A9 III’s 120fps continuous shooting, using focus mode AF-C. However, only 9 lenses will support either 60fps or 120fps for high-speed continuous shooting, with the lens aperture value based on the aperture value set in the first photo.

It is important to note that these 9 lenses have been on the market for some time. For the most complete A9 III high-speed continuous shooting performance, it is recommended to use the latest lenses that have been released, such as the second generation FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM and FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM.

The 9 lenses that fully support the A9 III’s high-speed continuous shooting are:

– FE 85mm F1.8

– FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS

– FE 12-24mm F4 G

– FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM

– FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM

– FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS

– FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS

– FE PZ 18-110mm F4 G OSS

– E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6

With the release of the A9 III and its groundbreaking capabilities, Sony is once again solidifying its position as a leader in the camera industry. This new camera and its compatible lenses are sure to draw the attention of professional photographers and enthusiasts alike.

Via: Sony