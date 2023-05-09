Home » Inspired by the historical action game “Terracotta” of the Qin Dynasty in China, the Switch version “Terracotta” will be launched at the end of May
Inspired by the historical action game “Terracotta” of the Qin Dynasty in China, the Switch version “Terracotta” will be launched at the end of May

“Stay STAY”, “Frank and Drake (temporary translation, original name: Frank and Drake)” development team Appnormals Team’s “Terracotta Warriors” is an action-adventure game, players have to travel to the Qin Dynasty to enter the tomb of the first emperor of China, guard The way of yin and yang. As one of his loyal warriors, he used the powerful power of Tao to save the cursed souls of the Terracotta Warriors after overcoming difficulties and challenges.

The story of this work describes that the player wakes up and finds that there are 8,000 terracotta warriors around. The army of Emperor Shihuang is cursed. The player has to save himself and these cursed warriors. This means that the player is the only one who can lift the curse. And the one who brought peace to one of the greatest miracles of ancient China.

The PC version of the work was launched in November last year, and today it is officially announced that the game will launch a Switch version and is scheduled to be available on May 25.

