A customized intelligent digital marketing service provider, Weizhi Interactive will participate in the 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB- DoNews game

The 20th ChinaJoy in 2023 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 30th to August 2nd. As one of the most professional, authoritative and international digital entertainment industry exhibitions in the world, ChinaJoy has developed into an international exchange and cooperation with more complete industrial service functions, more comprehensive service system construction and more long-term service mechanism. with one of the display platforms.

Wisdom Interactive Media has confirmed its participation in 2023 ChinaJoy BTOB, and we look forward to connecting with other attendees and forming long-term win-win partnerships.

Weizhi Interactive Media Co., Ltd. was established in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai. Since its development, it has established multiple branches in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou, Jiangsu and other places, with a team of more than 100 people. It is a well-known one-stop agency for full-case marketing services in China.

Weizhi provides a full range of customized smart digital marketing services, including content planning, creative design and production, social media management, search engine optimization, website construction and other fields. The company has rich experience in Internet marketing, and its services cover customers in multiple categories such as e-commerce, food, education, games, and clothing. In addition, we also have multi-party network platform resources, such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Station B, Tieba, Toutiao, Dayu, etc. It can form a multimedia matrix with various graphic information, audio and video streaming media, and carry out personalized customized marketing projects for brands. In the future, Weizhi will continue to focus on customers, continuously improve service quality, and devote itself to providing customers with more high-quality, efficient and innovative marketing strategies to help brands achieve marketing goals and value enhancement.

ChinaJoy BTOB comprehensive business negotiation area, as one of the important components of ChinaJoy exhibition, is currently the professional exhibition and on-site business negotiation activity with the strongest comprehensive strength in the field of digital entertainment in Asia, the most complete exhibitors, the largest exhibition area and the largest number of visitors.

In addition, the ChinaJoy BTOB comprehensive business negotiation area is also an important business platform for professional copyright transactions, copyright cooperation, joint development, and joint operations in China‘s game industry. The online and offline business interaction can be regarded as the best business platform for Chinese enterprises to absorb international advanced technology, choose global high-quality partners, and explore overseas markets.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of ChinaJoy, the organizers are pioneering and innovative, and will bring richer, richer and richer experiences to exhibitors at home and abroad through ChinaJoy offline exhibition and CJPlus (ChinaJoy online exhibition). Diversified and three-dimensional brand promotion solutions can maximize the effect of product promotion, brand exposure, online sales, and interactive marketing, and further enhance the exhibition effect and marketing value of exhibitors. “The world‘s No. 1 exhibition brand!

