Basketball-themed roguelite action game “Robot Dunk RoboDunk” opens the prologue “warm-up match” to experience “RoboDunk” – Bahamut

Basketball-themed roguelite action game "Robot Dunk RoboDunk" opens the prologue "warm-up match" to experience "RoboDunk"

Basketball-themed roguelite action game "Robot Dunk RoboDunk" opens the prologue "warm-up match" to experience "RoboDunk"
The new basketball-themed work “RoboDunk” developed by the independent game team Jollypunch Games will release the prologue “warm-up match” experience on the Steam platform starting today (16th), players will be able to dunk in a wild way.

“Robot Slam Dunk” is an action game based on basketball and combined with roguelite elements. Players will show their slam dunk skills in the game. The official said: “This work is a mix of large-scale console games “NBA Jam” and “Rogue Legacy”, plus robots.”

Every match in the game will be a different experience, and players will choose their own path in occasional matches with different rewards, rules, traps, and opponents. Players will have their own robots, which can be upgraded to increase the winning rate, and each time they win, they will be able to obtain new skills and attributes. The official notes that there are many robot types in the game, each with its own upgrade tree. In addition, players have to collect various clues to find out “why slam dunk is the meaning of life”.

“Robot Slam Dunk” launched the prologue “warm-up match” on the Steam platform starting today, players will be able to participate in a hot robot movement.
