Exploring the Louis Vuitton Collection: Frank Gehry’s Architectural Artistry

Louis Vuitton Unveils Collaboration with Architect Frank Gehry at Art Basel Miami

This year’s Art Basel in Miami features an exciting exhibition by Louis Vuitton, showcasing selected works from the luxury brand’s long-term collaboration with the legendary architect Frank Gehry. The exhibition hall has been designed to reflect Gehry’s signature aesthetic concepts and his continuous experimentation with expressive forms. Wooden and cardboard models are prominently featured throughout the exhibition setting, paying tribute to Gehry’s design concept.

The exhibition is divided into four concepts that are near to Frank Gehry – architecture and form, material exploration, animals, and the Twisted Box created for a special project called “Celebrating Monogram”. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of works on display, including handbags, hard cases, perfume bottles, original works of art, sketches, and architectural models.

Among the highlights is the world premiere Louis Vuitton bag and the Bear With Us clutch, both inspired by Gehry’s sculpture Bear with Us. Each bag is a unique combination of Gehry’s artistic vision and Louis Vuitton’s expert craftsmanship. The exhibition also features the “A Tea Party for Louis” hard case, a special project celebrating the 200th anniversary of Mr. Louis Vuitton, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”.

In addition to the handbags and hard cases, the exhibition also showcases Frank Gehry’s other projects and artworks in collaboration with Louis Vuitton, including the “Les Extraits” series of perfume bottles, as well as a series of sketches and models.

Louis Vuitton has been a long-time supporter of the arts, with a legacy of cooperation with fashion, art, and design masters dating back nearly a century. The brand has established a close partnership with Art Basel, becoming a global partner of the famous fair this year. The Fondation Louis Vuitton, designed by Gehry, has become a renowned example of 21st-century architectural style and has attracted millions of visitors from around the world.

Art Basel Miami will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from December 8 to 10, 2023, and Louis Vuitton will make a grand appearance in the West Hall. If you are in the Miami area, this is an exhibition not to be missed.

Share this: Facebook

X

