Li Fabin won the snatch gold medal at the IWF Qatar Grand Prix-Sports-China Engineering Network

Li Fabin, the Chinese weightlifter and Olympic champion, showcased his strength and determination at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation Qatar Grand Prix as he won the snatch gold medal in the men’s 61kg category.

During the competition, Li Fabin successfully lifted 132kg in the first snatch, but faced a setback in the second attempt at 137kg when he suffered a sudden muscle strain in his elbow joint. Despite the pain, he persevered and successfully lifted 137kg in his third attempt, securing the snatch gold medal.

However, the injury forced Li Fabin to give up the clean and jerk trial, as a precautionary measure. His fellow Chinese athlete, Ding Hongjie, finished eighth in the competition with a snatch of 126kg and a clean and jerk of 160kg, with an overall score of 286kg.

Despite the injury and the decision to forego the clean and jerk trial, Li Fabin’s performance in the Qatar Grand Prix did not affect his Olympic qualification ranking. He maintained his position as the top-ranked weightlifter in the men’s 61kg category with a total score of 314kg.

Reflecting on his performance, Li Fabin acknowledged the pain he endured during the competition and expressed his determination to focus on winter training in preparation for the upcoming Olympic trials in Thailand next April.

The competition served as a test of Li Fabin’s recent improvement measures, and he expressed satisfaction with his ability to address existing problems that had previously affected his performance at the World Championships in Riyadh and the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Looking ahead, Li Fabin remains committed to his training and preparations for the Olympic trials, expressing his determination to devote all his efforts to the upcoming challenges.

Despite the unexpected injury, Li Fabin’s performance at the Qatar Grand Prix demonstrated his resilience and determination, leaving a strong impression as he continues to pursue his Olympic aspirations.

The 2023 IWF Qatar Grand Prix showcased the strength and determination of Li Fabin, positioning him as a formidable contender as he prepares for the upcoming Olympic trials.

Share this: Facebook

X

