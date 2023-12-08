“Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3” is a hot seller in Japan! Many physical stores are reportedly out of stock | Game base | LINE TODAY

Square Enix’s Latest “Dragon Quest Monsters in Wonderland 3” Global Launch Sells Out in Japan

Japan’s Square Enix has launched the latest sequel to the “DQM” series “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Demon Prince and Elf” on the Nintendo Switch console globally on December 1, 2023. The game, which also supports Traditional Chinese and other languages, has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with physical versions selling out in some stores in Japan.

The game, officially titled “Journey” (ドラゴンクエストモンスターズ3 Demon Prince’s Journey), has been flying off the shelves in Japan, with reports of some stores completely selling out of the physical version. Online stores such as Amazon.co.jp have also run out of stock, leading to a waiting period of about two weeks for the next wave of physical copies.

In light of the shortage, players have taken to social media to discuss alternative purchasing options, with some considering downloading the digital version to avoid the wait for physical copies to become available.

“Dragon Quest Monsters in Wonderland 3: The Demon Prince and Elf’s Journey” is the latest installment in the popular “Monsters in Wonderland” series, a spin-off of Square Enix’s beloved RPG “Dragon Quest” series. The game follows Pizarro, the fourth-generation protagonist, on a quest to defeat his father, the emperor of the demon world, and become a master of monster hunting and taming.

The game allows players to take up to eight monsters out for battles and provides the option to give detailed instructions or let the monsters fight automatically. Players can also persuade monsters to join them and have the opportunity to obtain various monsters from eggs in the field. Additionally, players can breed monsters with higher Ranks to strengthen their team.

The popularity of the game has led to widespread shortages in physical stores across Japan, sparking curiosity about the official sales numbers for the game. With the game potentially ranking first in game sales for the week of November 27th to December 3rd, fans are eager to see the actual performance of this highly-anticipated release.

