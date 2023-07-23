Exploring the Sensibility of Female Artists: A Thematic Exhibition at CAFA Art Museum

Title: “Multi-dimensional Sensibility: Celebrating the Artistic Expression of Female Artists”

Date: July 23, 2023

Written by: Rong Chi

Introduction:

The CAFA Art Museum is currently hosting an extraordinary exhibition titled “Multi-dimensional Sensibility – Thematic Exhibition of Works of Female Artists Collected by CAFA Art Museum.” Featuring 42 female artists of different ages, this exhibition explores the emotional expression and unique perspectives of female artists, showcasing the beauty of diversity in artistic thought and expression.

Emotional Prowess in Art:

The artistic creations of female artists have long been associated with a heightened sensibility and emotional depth. These artists derive inspiration, motivation, and understanding from their emotions, enabling them to perceive the world through different dimensions. Through their work, they provide an insightful interpretation of life, spirit, and the ever-evolving zeitgeist. By releasing their fresh imagination and creativity, female artists construct a uniquely diverse artistic landscape.

Observing the Multi-dimensional Sensibility:

The thematic exhibition at CAFA Art Museum delves into the intricacies of female artists’ creations by exploring the three dimensions of “sense of body, sense of order, and sense of medium.” By doing so, the exhibition presents viewers with a captivating visual experience, depicting the diversity in artistic thought and the vividness of artistic expression.

Perception of Daily Life:

The exhibition focuses on the meticulous observation of daily life, a trait often associated with women. This keen perception bestows female artists with an exceptional ability to capture the essence of various aspects of life. Yan Ping’s “The Happiness Artist of Guilin Bai Mansion” and Kang Lei’s “Self-Portrait” exemplify this perceptual beauty. The former depicts the scene of a balcony with delicate brushstrokes, while the latter captures a gathering of friends in summer through clever brushstrokes and classical tones. These works serve as a spiritual diary, immortalizing ordinary life scenes with a sense of thickness and tranquility.

The Harmonious Union of Order and Sensibility:

While “order” and “sensibility” may seem disparate, this exhibition proves otherwise. In fact, a seamless integration of these elements characterizes the ideal state of artistic creation. “Order” provides female artists with an aesthetic framework to organize their perceptual expressions meaningfully. Through symmetry, aggregation, repetition, contrast, and gradient, these artists coordinate their abstract thinking. Kong Lingxin’s work, “Past·Future,” further emphasizes this union, capturing the passage of time with a meticulous depiction of a corner wall. The artist’s interpretation highlights the extraordinary meanings within the black and white sketch, showcasing the harmony between spirituality and order.

Expanding the Perception: Interactive and Multimedia Art:

While easel paintings provide a visual channel to explore the beauty of art, this exhibition incorporates interactive works created with rich media. These works fully engage the audience’s multiple senses, enabling a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the artist’s spiritual world. Artists such as Zhu Jingxuan and Wu Bilin explore the relationship between virtuality and reality. Through physical materials and virtual spaces, they invite viewers to contemplate the profound questions of human consciousness and the ever-evolving advancements of technology.

Conclusion:

The “Multi-dimensional Sensibility” exhibition celebrates the artistic expression of female artists and showcases their perceptive thinking. Through their interpretations of daily life, societal changes, and the construction of a spiritual home, these artists exhibit an emotional mastery that dances to its own melodious tune. The CAFA Art Museum continues to provide a platform for the appreciation and recognition of female artists, highlighting their immense contributions to the world of art and encapsulating the poignancy and power of sensibility.

Source:

“Guangming Daily” (version 09, July 23, 2023)

