Explosion artist Cai Guoqiang and Saint Laurent hold a large-scale solo exhibition “Cosmos Tour – Starting from the “Primary Fireball”” | Hypebeast

After a long absence, the famous contemporary artist Cai Guoqiang will hold a large-scale solo exhibition “Cosmic Journey – Starting from the “Primary Fireball”” in June together with the National Art Museum in Tokyo and the French brand Saint Laurent.

Under the helm of creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent has continued to deepen its aesthetics beyond clothing, and even launched a film production company. This cooperation with Cai Guoqiang also exemplifies the brand’s mission and continues to support creative talents to create outstanding works.

For decades, Cai Guoqiang has been deeply fascinated by the universe, feng shui, astrology, and ancient oriental philosophy. He breaks through the framework of thinking and uses gunpowder as a medium to capture the moment of lightning and fire as eternity, and convey a kind of mythical and humanistic. The grand world view, starting from Cai Guoqiang’s exhibition “Primary Fireball” 30 years ago, traces what gave birth to Cai Guoqiang’s art from the perspective of the Big Bang? What has happened since then?

In the 1E exhibition hall of the National New Art Museum, not only will the historical screen installation “Primary Fireball” be reproduced, but three new works will be presented with a new theme of gunpowder paintings blasting on glass mirrors, and a large-scale dynamic lighting installation with LED structure “With the Unknown”. “The Encounter” is also the focus of attention, and the audience can freely walk through the adjacent works to explore. Other things worth noting include about 50 pieces/groups of works collected by Japanese public art museums and the artist himself, little-known precious archives, Documentary images, the artist’s first-person self-narration on the wall, etc., lead the viewers to deeply appreciate Cai Guoqiang’s passionate and romantic journey in art.

“Cosmic Journey – Starting from the “Primary Fireball”” will be grandly opened at the National Art Museum in Tokyo on June 29 and will be on display until August 21.