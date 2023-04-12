Fabian Domanalready former president of Independentspoke for the first time after his resignation from the position of which he was elected just six months ago, and acknowledged that he had not lived up to the Avellaneda entity.

“I don’t even know how I got to six months. As I said in the statement, I did everything, what was within my reach. But when internally I referred to economic problems, everyone responded with a football theme. I made self-criticism, I made it clear in the statement, but I’m not afraid of sports because it’s going to get ahead,” explained the television presenter in an interview with olé.

Later, he stated: “I couldn’t sleep in the last week“He also highlighted how complex it is to generate order and that – unfortunately – he could not do it. “Everyone talks too much, it is difficult to bring order, at least I was not able to do it,” he added in dialogue with olé.

“It did not give for more, it is or was too complicated to align the Board of Directors. Look, issues were being installed that were not true, such as (Paul) I repeat He was going to come before the classic and the coach himself had said that he couldn’t”, he confessed and clarified the versions that had arisen around the recent frustrated hiring of the Uruguayan coach.

Doman also emphasized the support he received from the president of AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, in this short period that he had as head honcho of the team that won the Copa Libertadores seven times in its history. “Throughout the management they behaved barbarically with Independiente, with Tapia at the head. Even with financial help for bonuses and always making themselves available,” he added.

At the same time, He admitted not having lived up to the club and the tremendous complications that he had to face: “I already said it, a paragraph that perhaps went unnoticed in the midst of so much noise: There is a senseless all against all. I tried to unite sectors and dialogue with everyone. It was also impossible. Personal rancor is above the club. Since 30 years ago“.

“I am a fan of Independiente and you also suffer from this situation. What I was wrong, I was wrong, but this has been going on for years,” explained the now former president of the Avellaneda team.

