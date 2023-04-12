The final of the 8th edition of the Francophone Verbal Jousts took place on Saturday April 8, 2023 at the French Institute in Lomé. Many prizes and recognitions were awarded during this great evening where words and eloquence kept the audience spellbound.

Once again, JUNA TOGO and its partners have succeeded in the bet of the Joutes Verbales Francophones. This national eloquence contest revealed exceptional talents in public speaking. They were four in the running to win the prize for the best speaker 2023.

Placed under the general theme “Let’s reinvent our future!” », this edition saw the participation of several young enthusiasts of the language of Molière, eager to demonstrate their full potential as speakers. The two tests to which they were subjected, that of the pleading and the presidential debate allowed each other to stand out in a show that did not leave the public indifferent.

The jury noted the eloquence and charisma of the candidates with particular emphasis on the relevance of the remarks in accordance with the general theme.

The presidential debate was the place to assess the responsiveness of the candidates on the topical issues addressed, their general knowledge and their ability to rekindle their opponents. Between admiration and giggles, the public attended confrontations of quality ideas.

The jury, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Joseph Kokou KOFFIGOH, is made up of eminent personalities who have chosen Grace Kossi DOGBLE, designated champion of the Francophone Verbal Jousts and best speaker in Togo 2023.

He is followed successively by Pacôme BADJOGOUMEY, 1is vice-champion and winner of the special revelation of the year trophy, Lidao Grace SEKOU, 2th vice-champion and Binta N’DIAYE, 3th vice-champion, crowned winner of the Kayi DOGBE trophy for female excellence.

Other distinctions have been initiated for this edition, in particular the Joseph kokou KOFFIGOH prize for the best public which went to Amira BODE and the special favorite prize won by Rebecca Lieben AHIALE.

For the big winner of the evening, now Togo’s best speaker, Grâce Kossi DOGBLE “it’s an accomplishment, a consecration. The effort of hard work rewarded. Self-sacrifice, passion, courage paid off at the end of the third participation. It’s a big relief. The objective now is to put public speaking at the service of development, to make it a tool to denounce the evils of our society”.

The Ambassador of France to Togo, Mr. Augustin FAVEREAU, also underlined in his speech the importance of celebrating the French language through this initiative and the great qualities and values ​​it generates.

In turn, many of them took the floor to congratulate the candidates, the coaches and the organizers for this umpteenth edition which met all expectations.

In addition to the new prizes initiated for the notoriety of the competition, it is necessary to underline the interest that it arouses and wins within the public.

An official awards evening will be organized soon for all the winners.

Seyram cossive