The mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, is hospitalized at the Cesar Clinic, due to the fact that he presents a picture of pneumonia.

The president was on Monday in an act of decoration to the National Police in the auditorium of the University of the Andean Area of ​​this capital and later at night he was admitted.

According to a statement to the public opinion by the clinic, Castro González presents “acute infection secondary to right basal pneumonia.”

They also highlight that “the president’s health condition remains stable with a stable respiratory pattern with a good respiratory pattern. He is currently receiving therapeutic treatment and continues to be monitored by our medical team ».

Upon learning of this eventuality, the municipal administration has not informed if there is a mayor in charge or if Mello Castro continues to lead the Mayor’s Office.

