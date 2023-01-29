“a familiar stranger”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the romantic comedy film “Familiar Strangers” created by husband and wife team Dave Franco & Alison Brie has released a trailer and is scheduled for February 10th. Listed on Amazon. The duo wrote a screenplay inspired by their romance, and Franco directs, starring Bree, Jay Ellis (“Escape Room”) and Kiersey Clemens (“It’s Cool”).

Facing a major career setback, workaholic TV producer Elle (Brie) returns to her hometown for solace, and after a whirlwind night with first love (Ellis) reminiscing about her past, she begins Question the choices you have made and who you are now. Things get even more confusing when she discovers Sean is about to marry Cassidy (Clemens), a young woman whose confidence and creativity remind her of her past self.

In this unconventional love story, the three unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they are, where they came from, and where they’re going.

