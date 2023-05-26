Fan Bingbing Lu Yi (Fan Bingbing Lu Yi)_Daguangwang.com

guide Hello everyone, here is a small question to answer the above questions for you. Fan Bingbing Lu Yi, many people don’t know about Fan Bingbing Lu Yi, let us take a look now! 1. Fake. 2. The following is the original news of the event…

Hello everyone, here is a small question to answer the above questions for you. Fan Bingbing Lu Yi, many people don’t know about Fan Bingbing Lu Yi, let us take a look now!

1. Fake.

2. The following is the original news of the event for reference

3. On November 1, Shao Xiaoshan, Zhang Ziyi’s stand-in in the movie “The Banquet”, posted on Weibo, “Fan Bingbing intervened in Lu Yi’s marriage many years ago. Lu Yi called Fan Bingbing crying and said he wanted to divorce and marry her. Fan Bingbing persuaded Lu Yi not to marry her.” If you do this, you are afraid that Bao Lei will love Lu Yi so much, and the divorce will make him commit suicide.” Public opinion boiled over as soon as the remarks came out, but netizens were skeptical about the authenticity of Shao Xiaoshan’s statement.

4. On the afternoon of November 2, Lu Yi’s wife, Bao Lei, posted a post saying “What a big melon”, accompanied by a photo of Lu Yi and the huge variety of melon. The response to the sudden incident of extramarital affairs was a pun, and the subtext should be that what Shao Xiaoshan said was too fake, and the whole family took it as a joke and didn’t take it seriously, so they made a joke.

The above is the relevant content of[Fan Bingbing Lu Yi, Fan Bingbing Lu Yi].