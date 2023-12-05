Fantasy MMORPG “CARAVAN STORIES” Collaboration Event with VTuber Kazuma Kazuya (Fuuma Iroha) Announced

The popular fantasy adventure MMORPG “CARAVAN STORIES” has just announced an exciting collaboration event with VTuber Kazuma Kazuya, also known as Fuuma Iroha, a member of Hololive. The event, titled “Fuma Iroha, come and learn!” will take place from December 5 to December 26 and will allow players to interact with Iroha in various locations within the game’s Iyal world.

Iroha, a 5-star hero character in the game, will evolve to a 6-star character, changing her appearance from ordinary clothes to idol clothes. During the collaborative event, Iroha will make an appearance alongside her follower Dongdongping, engaging in a mascot showdown with the heroes of Karabang.

To complement the event, the game’s official website will feature an exclusive section showcasing Iroha’s character introduction PV and in-game 3D models, allowing players to preview her image in advance.

Fans of Iroha can also look forward to a special program on Iroha’s channel “Iroha ch. 风真いろは – holoX -” at 18:00 on December 11, where Iroha will introduce “Fuma Iroha” from “CARAVAN STORIES.”

In addition to these exciting activities, the cooperation event will also host a “Fuuma Iroha Autograph Board” screenshot contest from December 5th to December 19th. Participants can simply post a screenshot with the designated hashtag “#风真イアルで practicng” on Twitter for a chance to win. Iroha will personally select the winning submissions and comment on them in future live broadcasts, and the top 3 selected works will be rewarded with autograph pads.

This collaboration between “CARAVAN STORIES” and hololive VTuber Fuuma Iroha is highly anticipated, and fans can find more details on the official website.

Please note that this article is a submission and does not represent the position of Kejixun. If reprinted, please indicate the source: https://www.kejixun.com/article/602469.html

