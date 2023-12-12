“Farmer is looking for a wife”: Bare-bellied into the weed battle

“Farmer is looking for a wife” Bare in the weed battle



By Kai Butterweck December 12, 2023, 10:19 p.m. Listen to article

This audio version was artificially generated. More info | Send feedback

A premature termination, three couples on cloud nine and a dashing bartender who proves that suitable work clothes when weeding are completely overrated. Things are still going strong on the “Farmer Looking for a Wife” farms.

The desire for love or the frustration of love? Not all farms are immediately clear about where the journey is going emotionally. At home with Lambo farmer Steffen, lady-in-waiting Kathrin would like a little more “information and communication”. The homemade cold cuts taste delicious for breakfast. But on an interpersonal level, Kathrin has a lot of problems: “It’s a shame that I have to drag everything out of Steffen,” complains the lady-in-waiting.

The mood could be better: Steffen and Kathrin.

(Photo: RTL)

Even the everyday sausage kitchen action and the stuffy mucking out of the cowshed don’t really lift the mood. Only a joyride in the luxury car, including a stop at the local ice cream shop, brings the first smile to Kathrin’s face. But Steffen has to admit: “The big feelings aren’t there yet.”

Things are similarly unromantic at hobby farmer Max-Dietrich-Helmut’s Brandenburg farm. The carriage friend, who always strives for action and variety, has a hard time with Lady-in-waiting Susanne. The horseback surveyor can’t really imagine a future together in the middle of nowhere in East Germany. In addition, Susanne “didn’t feel any spark” emotionally. After a leisurely carriage ride, the lady-in-waiting pours her farmer pure wine. Max-Dietrich-Helmut is sad, but can understand the decision. Susanne breaks off the farm week early: “Somewhere out there there is the right woman for him. But unfortunately it’s not me.”

Timo and Stefanie are finally getting closer

“Farmer is looking for a wife” on TV and stream

“Bauer sucht Frau” runs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. on RTL. The show can also be viewed at any time on RTL+.

At Stefanie’s poultry farm, miner Timo is sure that the right woman for him is staying just one room away. Stefanie is also becoming more and more fond of her court guest. When Stefanie’s little daughter Carlotta comes to visit, Timo proves to be a patient and affectionate playmate. Later, the trained machinist is not only allowed to shampoo Stefanie’s favorite pony’s mane, but also gets up close and personal with the lady in waiting. Timo and Stefanie finally get physically closer during the wild flannel ping-pong game.

When it comes to physical contact, dairy farmer Patrick’s farm has long been on the home stretch. A few carved love initials, lots of delicious Belgian fries and a brisk quad tour followed by a picnic in the meadow make Lady Sarina’s heart beat faster and faster. “You really blew me away!” sighs the mischievously grinning dairy farmer. Now there is no turning back for Sarina: “Maybe there is some love in the air,” admits the lady in waiting.

“What the farmer doesn’t know…”

Jenny tries to make Hannes happy with sushi.

(Photo: RTL)

Nanny Jenny also feels a bit “in love”. The sheep farmer grimaces a little during his sushi debut on the mountain pasture (“What the farmer doesn’t know, he won’t eat!”). But a short time later, Hannes makes everything right on the bank of a small mountain pond. Crouching in front of a gigantic landscape panorama, the two lovebirds swear to the future. They want to take things “slowly,” say the two. But one thing is clear: Both Hannes and Jenny are willing to fight for their future together.

Metal farmer Christoph also dreams of an early courtship meeting with his lady-in-waiting. But first she wants to find out whether her farmer has as much fun archery as she does. It’s good that the quick-learning cattle friend has a steady hand and, following in the footsteps of Robin Hood, demonstrates a lot of talent.

Newcomer Daniel still has the big emotional fireworks ahead of him. But the greeting between the Bavarian cattle farmer and his Austrian lady-in-waiting shows that things could quickly go in the right direction. Dirndl fan Valentina greets the entire farming family with a pounding heart and sweaty hands. Everyone quickly hugs each other. The ice is already broken before the first step.

The only question that arises is: Can the stylish blonde really lend a hand? The farmer looks closely while pulling weeds. With sunglasses, gold earrings and a crop top, the bartender takes action – and is convincing. Valentina delivers. As a reward, the (still) unlicensed Austrian is allowed to do a lap around the yard in the giant tractor. Farmer Daniel can’t help but be amazed.

Share this: Facebook

X

