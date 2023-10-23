FASHION X CRAFT 2023 / 2024 – Call for applications for fashion design graduates – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

Applicants can now apply for the funding program FASHION X CRAFT 2023 / 2024 of the Fashion Council Germany in collaboration with the Swarovski Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation. After two years of success, the educational program of the three initiators for sustainable development is now entering its third round. From now until December 6, 2023, fashion and textile design graduates with a focus on sustainability have the opportunity to apply for the program.

The aim of the funding project is to teach young fashion designers new methods that go beyond the boundaries of traditional fashion and textile production. The focus here is on handcrafted techniques in connection with natural resources. Through this interdisciplinary project, they can expand their skills and gain experience for their future fashion and textile designs to make the industry more sustainable.

Winner at Berlin Fashion Week

At the upcoming Berlin Fashion Week from February 5th to 8th, 2024, the six winners and their predecessors will be presented to the public as part of the Berlin Salon. As in the first two years, the young designers will benefit from workshops, webinars and coaching sessions lasting several months from and with international experts. You have the opportunity to further develop your design processes towards sustainability. In the summer of 2024, they will be trained in various crafts such as basket weaving, decorative plasterwork and traditional woodwork at The Prince’s Foundation’s Highgrove Gardens educational facility in Gloucestershire, England.

FASHION X CRAFT REQUIREMENTS:

The offer is aimed exclusively at fashion and textile design graduates maximum one year lies behind. Applicants must strive to actively shape and transform the future of the fashion industry and be based in Germany during the project phase. The areas of interest sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation are fundamental requirements.

APPLICATION:

Applicants can now upload their application to the Fashion Council Germany website by Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, 11:59 p.m.: LINK! (& further information about participation)

The application should be a Video (2-3 minutes) explaining who you are and what motivates you to participate. The personal meaning of sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation should also emerge from it. Additionally is a Digital Portfolio Submit an application that shows your own creative achievements.

TIME SCHEDULE:

until December 6th, 2023

December 2023

Mid-December 2023

Mid-December 2023

February 4th – 8th, 2024

April 2024

July – August 2024

February 2025

Application phase

Selection of finalists

Interview with finalists

Announcement of the winners at the BFW

3-day workshops in Berlin (Germany)

3-week workshops Highgrove (England)

Final presentation at the BFW

FASHION X CRAFT GEWINNER

2022 – 2023:

Ronja Beckmann (Munich University of Applied Sciences), Sofia Hermens Fernandez (Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp), Nari Haase (Burg Giebichenstein, Halle Art School), Tatjana Haupt (Institut Francais de la Mode), Chelsea Jean Lamm (AMD), Nanyi Li (Burg Giebichenstein, Halle Art University)

2021 – 2022:

Alexis Mersmann (HTW Berlin), Jana Heinemann (HTW Berlin), Julia Ballardt and Nico Verhaegen (Royal Academy Antwerp), Mirjam von Mengershausen (Berlin Weissensee School of Art), Philip Kofi Wagner (Hannover University), Svea Katharina Beckedorf (Central Saint Martins College London) and Taskin Goec (Berlin Weissensee School of Art)

Foto: Eleanor Kenny

