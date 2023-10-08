Featherweight Soars: The Rise of Mexican Superstar Peso Pluma

Mexican Superstar Featherweight Makes History at MTV VMAs

Featherweight, a rising Mexican star in the music industry, made history at the MTV VMAs by becoming the first Mexican artist to perform at the prestigious event. Backstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Featherweight gathered his band for an inspiring talk before the general rehearsal of his song “Lady Gaga”. The emotional moment brought the entire band to tears as they reflected on the milestone and their journey together.

However, amidst the excitement, there was also a hint of sadness in the air. A few days prior, Featherweight received threats from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, demanding that he cancel an upcoming concert in Tijuana. Despite the presence of personal security, the singer decided to move forward with the performance. Before hitting the red carpet, Featherweight and his manager strategized on how to handle questions regarding the threats, focusing solely on his music.

Featherweight, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of modern and traditional Mexican music. His genre, corridos tumbados, mixes elements of hip hop and reggaeton with traditional Mexican sounds. His recent album, Génesis, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s overall chart, marking a significant achievement for regional Mexican music.

What sets Featherweight apart is his global approach to music. He has collaborated with artists from all over the Spanish-speaking world, including Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión, Dominican dembow star El Alfa, and Argentine producer Bizarrap. His collaboration with Eslabón Armado, “Ella Baila Sola,” even made it to the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100, solidifying his position as a global artist.

Featherweight’s upbringing in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and his affinity for reggaeton and hip hop influenced his unique style. Unlike traditional regional Mexican musicians, Featherweight embraces a more urban aesthetic, donning flashy designer clothes and expensive jewelry. His appearance on the popular YouTube series “Sneaker Shopping,” where he spent over $32,000 on sneakers for himself and his band, further showcased his affinity for the hip hop culture.

The road to success hasn’t been without its challenges. Featherweight initially faced resistance from traditionalists in Mexican music who were unsure of how to react to the emerging corridos tumbados scene. However, he remains focused on the positive aspects and aims to bridge the gap between genres and cultures through his music.

Despite the cancellation of the Tijuana concert due to security concerns, Featherweight remains optimistic and has announced shows in other Mexican cities. With upcoming plans for a reggaeton EP and strategic collaborations with American rappers, Featherweight’s fame continues to grow, attracting requests for collaborations from various artists across genres.

As his manager, George Prajin, states, Featherweight’s evolution as an artist is inevitable, and he foresees a future filled with different genres and love songs. With his unwavering determination and spiritual connection, Featherweight is ready to conquer new musical frontiers and solidify his place in the global music scene.

