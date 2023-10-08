Elections in Germany, heavy defeat for Scholz – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia

0
Elections in Germany, heavy defeat for Scholz breaking latest news – Italian AgencyGermany, the results in Bavaria and Hesse: the far right breaks through, the Scholz government is in crisis Corriere della SeraGermany, defeat in regional elections for Scholz: the far right flies TGCOMExit poll, ‘CSU wins in Bavaria with 37%, AfD flies’ – Breaking news – Ansa.it ANSA AgencySocialist collapse and rise of AfD: the slap of Hesse and Bavaria to Scholz ilGiornale.itView full coverage on Google News
See also News | Eighth Gold! Gu Ailing wins gold in freestyle skiing women's U-shaped field skills-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)