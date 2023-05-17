Home » Fernández Oro’s request to the provincial government: more police and patrol cars
Fernández Oro's request to the provincial government: more police and patrol cars

Fernández Oro’s request to the provincial government: more police and patrol cars

In Fernández Oro the problem of insecurity has been increasing. The policemen are unable to cover all the facts and the scarcity of tools makes their job difficult. This Tuesday there was a meeting in Viedma in which this problem that the city suffers was discussed. A new fact that reflects this is the robbery that Mayor Mariano Lavín suffered this afternoon at his home.

The meeting held yesterday in Viedma was in charge of the Minister of Security and Justice, Betiana Minor. who met him Cabinet Coordinator of Fernández Oro, Martin Reballiati together with councilor Gustavo Amati.

Reballiati explained what was the reason for this meeting. «We conveyed our concern and need for more police personnel and patrol cars are assigned to our city“, he described.

He also deepened the issues that were raised during the meeting related to the tools that the police personnel of the city have. He explained that they discussed the vehicle repair and ordering more security cameras.

They advanced that work is underway to install a new police station in the town. They assured that they are advancing in the feasibility of establishing this unit in the northwest sector of Fernandez Gold.


