ROME – January 15, 1913 is the date of birth of the Aston Martin brand and this year the British company celebrates its 110th anniversary. In addition to the historic date of its foundation, the brand with spread wings will also celebrate 75 years of the DB range, 60 years of the iconic DB5 model and 20 years of the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon in 2023. In short, many important anniversaries that will be worthily celebrated with twelve months of festivities. From its birth in a small workshop in Henniker Mews, London, by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, until today, it has been 110 years of constant growth that have led Aston Martin to become one of the most prestigious brands in the world.





In the first commemorative images released by the British company, the bridge between past and present is represented by the combination of one of the brand’s oldest racing cars, the 1923 Razor Blade, portrayed next to the latest Valkyrie hypercar, a hybrid racing car with F1 with over a thousand horsepower. The result of careful studies of aerodynamics, the pioneering Razor Blade conquered numerous category records at Brooklands in 1923, a year after Aston Martin’s debut in Grand Prix with the TT1, nicknamed “Green Pea” due to its silhouette.

On the occasion of the historic 110th anniversary of the brand, the Gaydon factory has announced that it will launch a new exclusive celebratory model, a limited edition whose details have not yet been disclosed. The new supercar will be unveiled later in the year and will be shown off at events such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and other major events.





“In 1913 Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford came together with a shared vision of racing cars and using the lessons learned from the track to push the boundaries of automotive innovation. 110 years and just over 110,000 cars later, that spirit continues. Our 110th year promises to be every bit as exciting as the first – underlined Amedeo Felisa, at Aston Martin Lagonda – as we open a new chapter in the history of Aston Martin with the launch of our next generation of sports cars and the unveiling of an extraordinary special model throughout the year that will celebrate this unique milestone”. (by Maurilio Rigo)