Figueroa insisted on promoting gas because “it is a Humid Pampa without climate risk”

The national deputy and governor-elect of the province of Neuquén, Rolando Figueroa, participated yesterday in the joint meeting of the Energy and Fuels and Budget and Finance commissions where they received the president of YPF, Pablo González, to advance in the treatment of the project of law that establishes the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Promotion Regime in the country.

During his speech on the subject, Figueroa assured that it is a law that Neuquén and Argentina “it will allow us to grow”and asked his peers in the Chamber, “regardless of the party they are and the place they are located in the crack, that we can really support this law because it is a true State policy”.

He recalled that the project seeks to make Argentina competitive worldwide with a product that is being produced in many parts of the world, “because the law allows YPF to bring the cost of what is extracted from our subsoil to the same as perhaps other much more developed countries have”.

He highlighted the possibility of reaching central and northern Argentina with gas, as well as Brazil and the rest of Latin America with the reversal of the gas pipeline to Bolivia, but he assured the members of the commission that “If we do not achieve the global scale of being able to transport our gas by ship, we are going to have wealth under our subsoil and once again we will be able to say to all Argentines that we have failed because we do not think about true State policies”.

He asked that in the treatment of this law they are all out of the crack to get a bill that allows the country to generate 20,000 million exports in the coming years, which translates into a positive balance in the balance of payment. “It is another humid pampa without climatic risk”he remarked.

Pablo González highlighted the importance that Argentina has today in the world thanks to its gas reserves in an energy transition scenario, described YPF’s LNG project together with Malaysia’s Petronas and referred to the country’s regulatory framework. “Taking into account the demand for energy in the world, it is very healthy that we are all gathered here discussing an issue that should shape a State policy”he expressed.

“Gas has been declared a transition energy, while in our country it has a strong interference in the energy matrix that exceeds 60%. The world has reserves, what must be established is a promotion regime to reach competitive levels”added the president of YPF.

Argentina has reserves for 170 years, in a transition framework that will not last that long. For this reason, they consider it important to supply local demand and monetize the exportable balance with the LNG project. “Through this process, the opportunity to export to the world opens up”he concluded.

The president of YPF came to the commission accompanied by the CEO of the company, Pablo Iuliano; and part of the management staff. The session was chaired by the president of the Energy Commission, Santiago Igón, with the presence of his Treasury counterpart, Carlos Heller. The bill will continue its treatment in upcoming meetings with the participation of the National Secretariat of Energy and sectors involved in the issue.





