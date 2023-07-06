Home » First Division: Defense and Justice vs. Lanús Date 24
First Division: Defense and Justice vs. Lanús Date 24

First Division: Defense and Justice vs. Lanús Date 24

For date 24 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, Lanús and Defensa y Justicia face off on Sunday, July 9 from 8:30 p.m. (Argentine time), at Tito Tomaghello.

The locals come to this game eager for another victory, after having won the previous day. For their part, the visit hopes to obtain a better result this time after losing their last duel.

Defensa y Justicia comes from winning their previous match against Tigre with a score of 1-0. After losing 2 times and winning 2, he comes to this round with a NaN goal conceded.

Lanús comes to this match with a 0-1 defeat against Vélez. Recently, the visiting team has had quite different results: 3 wins and 1 draw, in which they scored 6 goals and conceded 4.

The home team shows an advantage against the visitor by having 3 games won in the last 5 duels they have played. The rest of the matches (2) were in draws. They last met, in this tournament, on June 10, in the Argentina – Professional League 2022 tournament, and it was a 1-1 draw.

The host is in sixth place with 36 points (10 PG – 6 PE – 6 PP), while the visit accumulates 40 points and is in fourth place in the championship (11 PG – 7 PE – 5 PP).

The meeting will be supervised by Darío Herrera, the judge in charge.

Defense and Justice and Lanús hours, by country Argentina: 8:30 p.m. Colombia and Peru: 6:30 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 5:30 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 7:30 p.m.

