First Division: Estudiantes vs Belgrano Date 26

Belgrano and Estudiantes will face each other at the Tierra de Campeones next Saturday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time), in the match corresponding to date 26 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

In search of a better result in the championship, the two teams will have to adjust their game strategies to recover from the defeats suffered last week.

Estudiantes comes from losing 1-3 against River Plate. The local did not obtain any victory in the last 4 games and only reaped draws prior to this defeat. During those dates, he received 5 goals against and was able to convert 3 in the rival arc.

Belgrano lost to San Lorenzo 0-1. The visiting team did not achieve continuity, with quite different results in recent games: 1 win, 2 losses and 1 draw. He managed to convert 3 goals and 5 have conceded.

In their last 5 meetings in this championship, there have been victories for each side: 2 for the host and 3 for the visitor. The last one-on-one in this competition was on August 24, in the Argentina – Superliga 2018-19 tournament, and Belgrano took the 2-1 victory.

The home owner is in seventh place and has 39 points (10 PG – 9 PE – 6 PP), while the visit added 35 units and is in eleventh place in the tournament (10 PG – 5 PE – 10 PP ).

DataFactory

Next game of Estudiantes in Argentina – Professional League 2023 Date 27: vs Argentinos Juniors: Date and time to be confirmed Next game of Belgrano in Argentina – Professional League 2023 Date 27: vs Rosario Central: Date and time to be confirmed Time Estudiantes and Belgrano, according to country Argentina: 18 Colombia and Peru: 4:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 3:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 5:00 p.m.