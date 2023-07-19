Home » First Division: Estudiantes vs Belgrano Date 26
Entertainment

First Division: Estudiantes vs Belgrano Date 26

by admin
First Division: Estudiantes vs Belgrano Date 26

Belgrano and Estudiantes will face each other at the Tierra de Campeones next Saturday, July 22 from 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time), in the match corresponding to date 26 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament.

In search of a better result in the championship, the two teams will have to adjust their game strategies to recover from the defeats suffered last week.

Estudiantes comes from losing 1-3 against River Plate. The local did not obtain any victory in the last 4 games and only reaped draws prior to this defeat. During those dates, he received 5 goals against and was able to convert 3 in the rival arc.

Belgrano lost to San Lorenzo 0-1. The visiting team did not achieve continuity, with quite different results in recent games: 1 win, 2 losses and 1 draw. He managed to convert 3 goals and 5 have conceded.

In their last 5 meetings in this championship, there have been victories for each side: 2 for the host and 3 for the visitor. The last one-on-one in this competition was on August 24, in the Argentina – Superliga 2018-19 tournament, and Belgrano took the 2-1 victory.

The home owner is in seventh place and has 39 points (10 PG – 9 PE – 6 PP), while the visit added 35 units and is in eleventh place in the tournament (10 PG – 5 PE – 10 PP ).

DataFactory

Next game of Estudiantes in Argentina – Professional League 2023 Date 27: vs Argentinos Juniors: Date and time to be confirmed Next game of Belgrano in Argentina – Professional League 2023 Date 27: vs Rosario Central: Date and time to be confirmed Time Estudiantes and Belgrano, according to country Argentina: 18 Colombia and Peru: 4:00 p.m. El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 3:00 p.m. Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 5:00 p.m.

You may also like

The Third Markham International Film Festival Honors New...

Miracle on an airplane: Argentine doctor performed CPR...

Greyssi Ortega Claps Back at Sister Milena Zárate...

Converse and ADER error Collaborate for Trendy New...

Rain and wind in Neuquén? The weather forecast...

On a day like today Brian May was...

Latest News and Updates: July 18, 2023

Minister and candidate: Massa lives “weary days” and...

NCT DREAM’s 3rd Regular Album “ISTJ” Pre-Sales Exceed...

what will happen after negotiating with an investor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy