Here’s how much Microsoft’s Copilot AI for Office costs: new subscription unveiled

During Build 2023, Microsoft announced Copilot AI for Windows and for Microsoft 365, its subscription for Office apps. While Windows 11’s AI Copilot is free, though, the same function for Microsoft 365 has a costwhich the Redmond giant has confirmed only in the last few hours.

According to reports from Engadget, during the Inspire event today, Tuesday, July 18, Microsoft announced to its partners that the Microsoft 365 Copilot will be priced at $30 per user in the case of accounts business. In fact, the Copilot AI function will initially be launched only for professional profiles, and for this reason it was unveiled during an event dedicated to companies and not to the public consumer.

Microsoft 365 Copilot was announced in March, and it promises to revolutionize work in the Microsoft ecosystem. The function, in fact, collects a series of tool that make use of the GPT-4 linguistic model, the same underlying the most recent paid iterations of ChatGPT, which allows you to generate Office content using text input. Furthermore, the contents thus generated will be so precise that they seem to have been created by a human being.

Starting from prompt in the natural language of users, Microsoft 365 Copilot will create Word files, PowerPoint presentations and Excel spreadsheets, but will also be able to summarize emails and other texts received in Outlook. According to Frank X. Shaw, Chief Communications Officer at Microsoft, “Copilot ensures rich, relevant and useful answers to your questions, based on the documents in your Microsoft 365 account”.

Apparently, the Microsoft 365 Copilot testing has been going on for months now at a small number of partner companies of the Redmond giant: the success of this trial would therefore have convinced the company to switch to a release $30/month for all Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers.

In parallel, the company has also launched Bing Chat Enterprise, a variant of Microsoft’s Chatbot, Bing AI, designed to guarantee the safety of users while browsing and, above all, that of sensitive company data. Even Bing Chat Enterprise will be able to be tested from the next few hours by companies that buy a subscription to Microsoft 365 Copilot: in the future, however, the Chatbot will be made available with a $5 standalone subscription for each user.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

