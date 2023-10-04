FIXATION

More Subtle Than Death

(Postcore)

Label: Indie Recordings

Format: (LP)

Release: 08.09.2023

We didn’t want to limit ourselves to one particular sound, although the album sounds like Fixation as a whole, there are songs that are more poppy, more heavy, more grandiose and symphonic and more straight forward rock songs. The subjects in the songs are things that frightens and worries us about the state of the world today. These are things that we want to see change in.FIXATION

The guys from FIXATION come from Norway and make their debut with “More Subtle Than Death”, but not only do the guys sound really familiar to me in terms of style, but also technically I wasn’t expecting anything but a newcomer here.

Somewhere in the postcore area there is emotional fare here that seems like a modern version of the unfortunately lost BLINDSIDE. However, the Norwegians still have their own unique approach. Intense, often driving melodies, sometimes heard from the guitars, sometimes from the can, or even combined, dominate alongside the haunting voice of Jonas Hansen, who lets his emotions run wild here. FIXATION’s music is not only easy on the ear, but also directly under the skin.

In addition to the core and the electronic elements, which are used extremely tastefully, there is always a touch of stadium rock here and a slightly symphonic note comes through here and there, which is again what ANNISOKAY – with whom they will be touring soon – or SILVERSTEIN makes you think. And so, despite a certain degree of heaviness and because of the always clean vocals, the band could make it onto the radio in some heavy rotation – especially in Scandinavian regions. And yet the guys from Norway are heavy, ambitious, live some authentic riffs and always remain authentic in their work.

“More Subtle Than Death” is a surprise across the board and somehow manages to stand out in the mass of metal/screamo/emo core bands. FIXATION will soon become an integral part of Europe’s stages if they maintain the quality and get the attention they deserve.

Tracklist „More Subtle Than Death“:

1. Impending Fallout

2. More Alive

3. Stay Awake

4. Flat Earth

5. Ignore The Disarray

6. Bleed

7. Claustrophobic

8. Violent Tendencies

9. Dystopia

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

FIXATION – More Subtle Than DeathLineUp:Jonas Hansen – VocalsMartin Selen – GuitarsTobias Østerdal – GuitarsMartin Gravdal – BassOla Dønnem – Drums7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “FIXATION – More Subtle Than Death”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fixation_moresubtle.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post FIXATION – More Subtle Than Death appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

