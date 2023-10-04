Home » Greater efficiency at the KSK Road Administration will save 4.8 million in the first phase. € | Promotion | .a week
Greater efficiency at the KSK Road Administration will save 4.8 million in the first phase. €

Greater efficiency at the KSK Road Administration will save 4.8 million in the first phase. €

“The managerial decision-making in this case also took into account all the circumstances of an expedient and transparent step in an effort to achieve a high level of work productivity. The level of difficulty is increasing, as are the planned parameters of the results and with regard to the use and operation of modern machinery. SC KSK proceeded to change the organizational structure in order to increase the efficiency and economy of its activities. In response to measures in the field of technology modernization, current and future need for the amount and nature of work, the number of job positions was adjusted, respectively. some places were cumulated. SC KSK will save up to 600,000 euros per year as a result of the modernization, when they currently have most of the machine park at their disposal, while for the entire lease period, this represents a saving of 4.8 million. €,” said KSK spokeswoman Anna Terezková.

The organizational structure will be reduced by 29 employees, of which 45 percent are THP positions and 55 percent are positions in the R category. “Almost half of these employees have already reached retirement age. The termination of the employment relationship will be implemented in the form of agreements on the termination of the employment relationship or by resignations,” added Terezková. The entire process on the way to a modern level of technology with high productivity takes place in accordance with the Labor Code. Employment will be terminated on 31.12.2023, or 31.1.2024.

