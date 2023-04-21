Home » The United States supports exchanging debt of the countries of the world for climate actions – news
The United States supports exchanging debt of the countries of the world for climate actions

The United States supports exchanging debt of the countries of the world for climate actions

According to President Petro, the US will contribute USD500 million to the Green Fund to save the Amazon rainforest.

According to information from the Casa de Nariño, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who today received the Colombian Head of State, Gustavo Petro, felt identified with the proposal to exchange debt worldwide for climate action,” and for This will make the proposal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the fight against climate change.

This was stated this Thursday by the president, Petro, after the bilateral meeting he held with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the White House.


In his final statement, after the bilateral meeting, Petro revealed that additionally, in the fight against the climate crisis, the United States announced that it will contribute USD500 million to the Green Fund, with the purpose of saving the Amazon rainforest.

Likewise, he said that they will work together for the construction of the Alliance for Progress, in order to develop clean energy in the Americas, as well as to strengthen the agrarian reform so that peasants grow other products different from coca, which allows a fight “more effective against drugs”.

