DOM carries out construction work in Tepecoyo

DOM carries out construction work in Tepecoyo
Apr 20, 2023, 19:18 pm

The Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) advances in road recovery and construction of the sports center of Tepecoyo, La Libertad. These works will benefit more than 10,000 inhabitants of the area.

The recovery of roads registers 80% progress and the sports center more than 50%. These projects began on January 3 and to date the placement of the base with cement soil in a section of 150 linear meters has been completed.

At the departmental level, the patching plan is carried out in the municipality of San José Villanueva and Sacacoyo, where a potable water well is also being built; a similar project is also being carried out in Teotepeque.



