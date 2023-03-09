Original title: NO/FAITH’Flared Mopping Pants’ is killing people in Europe, the code of explosive models from the streets of Germany

Author: 1626 trend selection

Driven by Y/Project, a large number of niche designer brands quickly exploded with their outstanding denim designs, such as Our Legacy, Andersson Bell, Blumarine, etc. Jeans have now become a certain ‘popular style’ in the fashion circle. password’.

Since last year, NO/FAITH, a pioneering denim brand from Germany, has been enthusiastically sought after by countless European players. A 190-euro “horn cow” has been sold several times, and VOGUE named it the most noteworthy new German brand. What exactly is the magic of NO/FAITH?

The ‘Holy Horn Cow’ that is popular in Europe

The designer is a German post-00s

Luis Dobbelgarten, founder of NO/FAITH

NO/FAITH was established in 2016. The founder was Luis Dobbelgarten, a young man from Germany. He was only 16 years old at the time, and he was a veritable post-00s.

After several years of exploration, Luis Dobbelgarten adjusted the design style of NO/FAITH in 2021 and began to focus on the design of denim and leather. With various hand-damaged, faded and tassel designs, he quickly became popular in Europe.

@alex.dhlr / @enzokeuning

@jakob_freytag / @anaasotillo

NO/FAITH’s number one hot item is a pair of 2022 spring-summer series ‘raw edge flared jeans’, the seams on both sides of the pants, pockets, knees and other parts are decorated with eye-catching destroyed raw edges, heavy fading effect, plus The strong ‘speaker mopping the floor’ silhouette of the version has attracted countless top men in Europe.

The point is that the price of this pair of jeans is only 190 euros, which is far more cost-effective than similar brands! NO/FAITH has replenished the stock many times, and added new colors such as black, white, and blue. Today, the official website is still in a broken code state.

@mariagabrielasantos / @deluxewhore

@nicoledoesntlikeyou / dorianlizaleunig

The ‘Wavy Jeans’ launched by NO/FAITH in the 2022 autumn and winter series continue the strong ‘flare mopping’ silhouette of the version. Multiple wavy cut pieces are stitched on the crotch and thighs, showing a strong layered effect. The trousers The color has been yellowed and aged, and the retro Y2K atmosphere is full.

‘Wavy Jeans’ is priced at 280 euros. This year has ushered in the second replenishment, but the official website is still completely sold out.

@viindiictive / @vxnzxt

@ourvintars

In addition, the “double-layer ancient fabric jeans” based on wave jeans has also become a popular work of NO/FAITH. The whole body of the pants has a slight off-line design, combined with heavy yellowing and old-fashioned treatment, which has a boro craftsmanship visually. The texture, priced at 450 euros, is still hard to find.

In the past two years, under the relay of Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Celine and other brands, Flared and other fat jeans have made a strong resurgence, while NO/FAITH clearly grasped the market demand accurately, and constantly copied hot styles around flared jeans.

Performed by Luis Dobbelgarten himself

According to BOF reports, NO/FAITH’s sales will increase by 5 times in 2022, and 90% of sales will come from its denim items, which can be described as a standard example of a pair of magic pants supporting a brand.

Only do designs that spread heat

NO/FAITH upgrade path

From Germany to the world

Luis Dobbelgarten

Luis Dobbelgarten, the founder of NO/FAITH, was born in the Eifel region of Germany in 2000. During his growth, he gradually learned about street and fashion culture, and bought a large number of designer brands, including Raf Simons, Comme des Garçons, Gosha Rubchinskiy and so on.

Luis Dobbelgarten: “I don’t have a favorite brand, but I think designer brands like Raf Simons, MISBHV reflect my intuitive feelings.I also like the works of Kiko Kostadinov, many people know him through Asics joint name,andWhen I saw his first collection in Paris in 2017, I knew he was going to shine.”

NO/FAITH Early Works

In 2014, Luis Dobbelgarten came up with the idea of ​​designing his own clothes. He used screen printing to make printed T-shirts and shirts, and sold them on skateboard training camps and Instagram, earning his first pot of gold.

Then in 2020, the first complete series of NO/FAITH was launched, including work jackets, overalls, hoodies and other items, all of which Luis Dobbelgarten bought from the second-hand market and added portraits through screen printing And the slogan printing, I have to say, does have a bit of Raf Simons taste.

@nofaithstudios

But soon Luis Dobbelgarten realized that focusing on printing is a limitation, and there are too many brands of image printing on the market. Only through advanced cutting design can NO/FAITH stand out.

In 2021, the facelifted NO/FAITH was born, with tattered and damaged knitted sweaters, giant raw-edged patch satchels, jeans with 64 pockets, etc., in a rough and pioneering style, and came to the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa to shoot a catalog.

@lvuestudio / @cathywolf

@itskevinsworld / @deyaivu

’64 Pocket Jeans’ became the first explosive item after NO/FAITH’s transformation. Each pocket has clustered raw edges, loose and slightly flared version, and added heavy washing effect, which successfully opened up for NO/FAITH. Reputation.

At this time, Luis Dobbelgarten has moved the studio to Cologne, and hired two friends to be responsible for finance, logistics, customer service, etc., while he focused on product design:

“I like the impactful appearance, and my design will first consider whether it can spread heat.”

NO/FAITH 2022 SPRING SUMMER COLLECTION

The 2022 spring and summer series is a comprehensive upgrade of NO/FAITH. In addition to the super-explosive ‘raw edge flared jeans’, a large number of zippered short jackets and various fat trousers have been added to present a more mature pioneering visual system.

After parade Showroom held in Paris, Cologne and Berlin in the same year, VOGUE, BAZAAR, DAZED, highsnobiety and other top streaming media all gave highly positive comments: NO/FAITH, Germany’s most promising new brand, began to go global.

Y/Project and Diesel undoubtedly lead the current denim trend and design process, while NO/FAITH keenly grasps the trend and brings more popular and versatile designs.

NO/FAITH 2022 Fall Winter Collection

The 2022 autumn and winter series NO/FAITH added a lot of leather elements, aged, spliced, and folded. The overall shape has the ultimate grunge taste, and all of them are made in Italy. The price has soared to 500-2000 euros.

NO/FAITH High-End Leather Items

Luis Dobbelgarten: “Our jeans are a very commercial product, it will always be replenished and bring more styles, and these sales can provide funds for everything that follows;

In the future, we will bring more limited edition blockbuster items and leather jackets worth thousands of euros, which will bring us customers with higher net worth. It’s cool to go the indie route, and I’m under a lot of pressure, but that’s how NO/FAITH can continue to grow. “

As the leader of the European Union, Germany has always been famous for its top industrial manufacturing level. In recent years, Germany’s fashion industry has also developed rapidly, and it has gained the attention of the world. From GmbH, 032c, SF1OG to today’s NO/FAITH, maybe everything It’s just the beginning, let’s stay tuned.