Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– Double femicide in Neuquén: Lorena Bustos, sister of Luz Pieto, the young woman murdered along with her mother Norma Morales in February 2023, recounts the progress of the case before the accusation control hearing that has Jorge Lagos as the main accused.

– The whale watching season in Las Grutas is coming and Agustín Sánchez, provider in charge of the Rupestre Experiencia Patagonica venture, tells the news to take into account: prices, activities and the best dates.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The pre-candidate for national deputy for list B of the Neuquén Popular Movement, Hugo Rauque, visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio to tell his proposals.

– The pre-candidate for national deputy for Neuquén from the “A” list of the Left Front and Los Trabajadores, Patricia Jure, comments on what initiatives she will take to the National Congress.

– As every Tuesday, the energy column of Victoria Terzaghi arrives. The editor of Energía ON tells the latest news from the world of hydrocarbons.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– The candidate for national deputy for the space La Libertad Avanza con Fe en Río Negro, Lorena Villaverde, visits the radio studio to analyze the final stretch of the campaign towards the elections next weekend.

– The journalist Walter Rodríguez advances the details of the second edition of “Vértices”, the cycle of open interviews of the Diario RIO NEGRO.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon.

– Tomás Cofré, the swimmer from Roca who qualified for the OceanMan World Final in Thailand, visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio to share how he is preparing for this important competition.

