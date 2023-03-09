BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Thursdays in March.

From 6 to 7: Let’s start

Today in “Let’s start” Diego Penizzotto accompanies you to start the day:

#JornadaCerezas: The president of the Chamber of Cherries of Mendoza, Diego Aguilar, tells about the International Seminar on Early Fresh Cherries to be held in Mendoza on March 21 and 22, and comments on the main trends regarding a fruit growing activity in Argentina.

#Rentals: The president of the Federation of Tenants of Neuquén, Federico Prior, explains the bill that entered the National Senate for the creation of the National Registry of Temporary Rentals for tourism.

From 9 to 11: It’s time



Today in “It is time” Noel Rolando y Luis Leiva They help you update the top news in the morning.

#Elections2023: This weekend Roca will define its municipal authorities. The mayoral candidate for Juntos Somos Río Negro, Carlos Banacloy visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio to share the details of the electoral countdown.

#Elections2023: María Emilia Soria, current mayor of Roca, visits RÍO NEGRO RADIO to analyze her campaign and shares her expectations for the elections on Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That’s what we’re at

Juan Cuccarese, Daniela Castro and Diego Rodríguez do in that we are and they accompany you until noon. Today they dive into:

#CasoValentinaDosSantos: Almost a year after the death of Valentina, the girl who died as a result of malpractice at the Neuquén polyclinic, her family continues to demand Justice. Tatiana Baleri, Valentina’s mother, talks with “That’s what we are doing” and comments on which instance the cause is.

