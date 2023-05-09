Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he tuesday may 9. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

#Protests: Barrios de Pie will march this Tuesday at 10 to the Neuquén Municipal Institute of Housing and Habitat. They demand compliance with an agreement assumed by the head of the agency, Marcos Zapata, to deliver 140 lots. Reports the reference Natalia Saez.

#Education: ATEN carried out a forceful strike throughout the province of Neuquén. What was the government’s response? This is the general secretary of the union, Marcelo Guagliardo.

#ImpactoAmbiental: A study of the fishing resource in the San Matías Gulf warns of its “overexploitation”. The biologist and researcher Raúl González delves into the problem.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto in «You on the air» addresses:

#SolidarityCollect: The reference of Liber del Sur, Gladys Aballay, invites you to participate in the solidarity collection “Winter Solidarity”. They gather food and shelter for the most vulnerable sectors before the arrival of sub-zero temperatures.

#Gender identity: This Tuesday marks the 11th anniversary of the enactment of the Gender Identity Law. The reference of the Association of Transvestites, Transsexuals and Transgenders of Argentina (Atta) in Neuquén, Tatiana Breve, visits the studio of RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

#Policy: The candidate for Ombudsman of Neuquén, Pablo San Martín, tells of his expectations, after the interviews began in the Deliberative Council.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva helps you to update the main morning news.

#Health: The lack of professionals, medicines and supplies continues to be a concern in Neuquén hospitals. Daniela Romano, secretary of Health Administration of the province, analyzes the situation that the different hospitals are going through.

#Energy: The countdown to the inauguration of the southernmost solar park on the continent began. José Brillo, president of the Investment Development Agency, ADI-NQN explains the impact that the start-up of this park will have.

#LeyLucio: They want Río Negro to adhere to the Lucio Law. He talks with “Ya es tiempo”, Claudia Contreras, legislator behind the project.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

Juan Cuccarese and Diego Rodriguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

#Technology: What do we talk about when we refer to computer security, cybersecurity and cybercrime? Explains Gabriel Zurdo, a cybersecurity specialist.

