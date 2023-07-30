Foodbar & Theater Scala – a fantastic evening in Amsterdam West!

Only open a few days and already a huge hit: Foodbar & Theater Scala in Amsterdam West! Our favorite TapasTheater has been given a new look and location. We went there to taste the atmosphere, try out the new menu and of course catch a few performances. And Scala really stole our hearts. Ideal for a night out with friends or family, or a romantic date!

Foodbar & Theater Scala – experience a fantastic evening in Amsterdam West!

Foodbar & Theater Scala is the new version of the beloved TapasTheater, which once started in Amsterdam East. Now, with a new name and a more spacious location on the Van Hallstraat, the food and the location have been lifted to a higher level. A beautiful space, modern and a bit luxurious with the velvet sofas and intimate seating areas. It’s nice and light, and there’s a lot more focus on the food. So not just quick snacks from the snack wall – but don’t worry: this snack wall is still there and all the snacks in it are, as always, really culinary and very tasty! But also a more extensive menu with Italian tapas, Lebanese mezze, flamkuchen and cute cakes.

Foodbar & Theater Scala in Amsterdam West Foodbar & Theater Scala in Amsterdam West

Theater at Scala: enchantment on stage

Don’t expect your standard theater experience here! At Scala, guests have a free hand to put together their evening according to their wishes. Whether you would like to enjoy an extensive meal or rather spontaneously walk in for a drink with a short performance, it’s all possible! You can choose from one or more short performances of 20 minutes each. These take place in the basement of Scala, in small rooms where the audience is almost part of the performance. So very intimate, and almost makes you part of the piece! You really have something to talk about afterwards. This time we took two theater shows with us. An intimate performance by Tobias Wenting – Misdirection – where we were blown away by his piano playing and openness. And the feel-good show by Matias Stegmann, in which we heard his experiences as an Argentinian in the Netherlands, with a lot of humor and a good dose of tango.

The famous snack wall Lebanese mezze

Cocktails, mezze and tarte flambée

We started our evening with a cocktail and, because we didn’t have much time until our first performance, with a snack from the snack wall. A mega tasty sweet potato rösti topped with feta and spinach, and a lasagna caprese that really tasted like more. Ideal because that way you don’t have to wait for your order, and you know for sure that it will be ready in time for the performance. And in between the two performances we took more time for dinner. We ate a vegan mezze platter with flatbread: flavors that burst out of the bowls, really delicious! And we ate deliciously crispy flammkuchen: a creamy lorraine with bacon and emmentaler, and the Tartufo with truffle, mushrooms and pecorino.

FlammkuchenTarts from Petit Gateaux

Heavenly Tarts from Petit Gateaux

Want a sweet ending after your last performance? We couldn’t resist Petit Gateaux’s cakes. The passion fruit merengue was our favourite: a perfect balance of sweet and sour. And the pannacotta was also a real taste explosion: white chocolate and wonderfully velvety.

Scala has stolen our hearts again! The contemporary concept of freedom to create your own evening, the tasty food and the surprising shows make Scala a pearl in Amsterdam West.

Foodbar & Theater Scala

Van Hallstraat 286, Amsterdam West

