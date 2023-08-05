For the first time, Spain and Japan advanced to the quarterfinals in a Women’s World Cup

The selection of Spain and Japan they made history during the early morning by qualifying for the first time in their history to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup with dispute headquarters in Australia and New Zealand.

In the first round, the Spanish prevailed against Sweden 5-1 with goals from Aitana Bonmatí, on two occasions, Alba María Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenifer Hermoso, while Switzerland he had temporarily tied through Codina against his own goal.

Later, in a great presentationJapan beat Norway 3-1 at the Sky Stadium in the New Zealand city of Wellington and in this way it was installed among the eight best selected for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The first goal of the match came at 15 minutes due to a goal against Ingrid Syrstad Engen. Five minutes later Guro Reiten equalized with a header but finally with a goal from Risa Shimizy y Hinata Miyazawa the Japanese eliminated the Scandinavians.

In the quarterfinals, Spain will face the winner of the match between the Netherlands and South Africawhile Japan will have to wait for the winner of the match between Sweden and the United States.





