Role model for Germany? E-car drivers are punished with high taxes

E-cars are already more expensive than combustion engines. So it’s good that there are often ways to save elsewhere with the Stromer – for example with taxes. But in the US state of Texas that will soon be over. E-car drivers even have to pay a hefty penalty tax. Do German Stromer fans also have to reckon with it?

Texas against electric cars? $200 a year special tax is coming

E-car drivers and owners in Texas need to focus on juicy extras catch up. From September will be $200 per year for each EV due. The government of the US state recently agreed on a corresponding tax adjustment.

The annual payment aims to cover the deficit that some MEPs believe is created because e-car drivers don’t buy petrol – and accordingly pay no taxes on the fuel. According to the portal E-Fahrer in Texas, the funds from the gasoline tax are used, among other things, for the maintenance of the road network.

The amount of 200 dollars should correspond to what combustion engine drivers pay in fuel tax in Texas in one year.

What can German e-car drivers expect?

In Germany, the situation is completely different: the federal government supports electric cars and supports their purchase directly with the environmental bonus. There are also some other funding programs at state level, for example for the purchase of a private charging station. become indirect E-cars are also preferred over taxes in Germany. Because pure electric cars (BEVs) are exempt from road tax.

This applies to first registrations until the end of 2025. Electric vehicles will then be exempt from the deduction until 2030, while combustion engines will be taxed as usual. Because no fuel is required, e-car drivers also save on mineral oil tax and the rising CO₂ price.

Also thanks to the exemption from vehicle tax, e-cars have a chance at all when comparing costs:

However, there is no guarantee for the future. At latest In 2031, motor vehicle tax will also be required from Stromer drivers again. According to information from ADAC, the amount then depends on the weight of the vehicle: the larger the electric car, the more expensive it becomes.

It remains to be seen whether there could be further taxes on top of that to compensate for the expected slump caused by fewer combustion engines. As of this writing it is not likely.

